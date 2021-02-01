Father-of-two dies after suffering brain aneurysm while surfing

Father-of-two Matt Hayes has died after suffering a brain aneurysm while surfing in Eastbourne over the weekend.

A father-of-two who was rescued from a beach near Wellington on Saturday has died after being taken off life support.

Equipment keeping Matt Hayes​, 43, alive in Wellington hospital’s intensive care unit was switched off on Sunday morning after he suffered a catastrophic brain aneurysm while surfing in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt.

He had been flown to the hospital from the beach in a critical condition.

Hayes was a principal at intellectual property law firm AJ Park. Dr Andrea Dickens​ is the managing director of the company and confirmed the details to Stuff, on behalf of Hayes’ family.

Supplied Hayes’ was taken to hospital by helicopter from Korohiwa Bay, near Eastbourne.

Hayes is survived by his wife and two young boys.

On Sunday a gathering was seen at the beach near Burdan’s Gate, in the south of Eastbourne, where attendees placed flowers in the water.