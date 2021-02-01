Body found in water in Lower Hutt, Wellington

A body has been found in the water in the Lower Hutt suburb of Petone. (File photo.)

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were notified of a sudden death in the water about 2.20pm on Monday, near the Esplanade and Jessie St.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Stuff understands the body is not that of Koyren Campbell, a kayaker who went missing on January 17.

An extensive search, which included the Navy, was unable to find the 22-year-old, who is now presumed dead.