Dog believed to have killed rare penguin in West Coast wildlife refuge

Rare tawaki or Fiordland crested penguins are being killed by dogs at a West Coast wildlife refuge.

A dog was seen running loose in the Okahu/Jackson Bay Wildlife Refuge and a short time later clumps of tawaki feathers were found in the coastal forest beside the Wharekai Te Kou walking track.

“A tawaki penguin on another Haast beach has also been handed in by a member of the public who found it injured on the beach, with evidence of being attacked by a dog. The penguin sadly had to be put down," Department of Conservation (DOC) biodiversity ranger Inge Bolt said.

DOC is now asking pet owners to ensure their animals are under control and kept out of prohibited areas.

Kate Costello Tawaki or Fiordland crested penguin are in decline and vulnerable to unrestrained dogs.

The tawaki population is between 2500 and 3000 breeding pairs and has been in decline since the 1950s.

A wildlife refuge is strictly off limits to all but approved conservation dogs. Wildlife refuges contained either breeding colonies of animals, particularly rare animals, she said.

Bolt said people were ignoring the signage at the Wharekai Te Kou track, where dogs are strictly prohibited.

“Penguins and other ground dwelling native birds don’t naturally co-exist with dogs, and they can’t escape easily – it takes just a second for a dog to cause a fatal injury to a penguin.”

She believed some visitors to the Haast area were bringing their dogs with them on holidays and ignoring the rules with a “devastating impact”.

“Responsible dog owners need to read the signs and know where their dog is allowed, particularly in sensitive wildlife areas. In some areas dogs are allowed, but only on a lead,” she said.

“People are also ignoring the council signage in the settlement of Jackson Bay requiring dogs to be on a lead. Both of these restrictions are in place to protect the penguins and seabirds that live in this area.”

Supplied West Coast Penguin Trust manager Inger Perkins is warning dog owners to protect penguins.

West Coast Penguin Trust manager Inger Perkins said dogs must be kept on leads in coastal vegetation and after dark at the beach and at other times dogs must be under very close control.

“We have been working for several years to understand and better manage threats to tawaki. Dogs should not be one of the threats. These penguin deaths were entirely avoidable.”

Bolt said injured wildlife should be reported to a DOC office or 0800 DOC HOT.

Owners can be prosecuted for having their dogs cause injury or death to wildlife. DNA matching can be used to identify the dog responsible.

People can be fined up to $10,000 and be sentenced to a year in prison.