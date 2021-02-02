Ministry of Social Development Christchurch office in lockdown

The Ministry of Social Development office in Linwood, Christchurch.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) office in Linwood, Christchurch, is believed to be in lockdown following reports of a potential mental health related incident.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of the alleged incident at the office on Aldwins Rd about 8.50am on Tuesday.

She said there was little detail on the incident at this stage, but it was suggested a threat was made and it was mental health-related and no weapons were involved.

She said the Armed Offenders Squad had not been sent and it was understood MSD placed the office into lockdown rather than police.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Agencies pull back from Christchurch terror victims

* Restricted access to Auckland Work and Income office following threat

* Threat sends Taranaki Work and Income office into lockdown



At least one police unit remained at the scene as of 10.40am.

Regional Commissioner Dianne McDermott said the Linwood office was closed following the threat.

“The safety of our clients and staff remains our top priority,” she said.

“As this is now a police matter, we’re unable to comment further.”