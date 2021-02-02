'It could have killed me': Gloriavale leaver struck by tree branch struggling to support large family

A former Gloriavale man working to support his pregnant wife and 12 children after the family was pushed out of the isolated community about four months ago, suffered a setback when a tree branch crushed his leg.

Zion Pilgrim, who lives in Fairlie, underwent surgery at Timaru Hospital to insert a plate into his broken ankle and leg bone and “screw it back together again” after he was struck by a branch while helping a friend chop firewood from a Eucalyptus tree this week.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Gloriavale leaver Zion Pilgrim broke his tibia and dislocated his ankle when a tree branch hit him.

The 42-year-old man's tibia was broken and ankle dislocated, damaging multiple ligaments and tendons, in the incident.

“I chopped a branch which was holding a lot more tension than I realised. It rolled off the stump,” Pilgrim told Stuff.

“I ran away from the tree as quickly as I could, but a branch rotated from the other side and hit me.

“It could have killed me. I'm really fortunate the injury was only as bad as it was.”

Pilgrim was “really impressed” with the quality of care he received from emergency and hospital staff.

The bed-bound Pilgrim did not expect to be weight-bearing for a few months, keeping him from “making ends meet” through odd jobs such as chopping firewood and hunting wallabies. Meanwhile, his work in a trophy-hunting tourism business had been limited to his laptop and phone.

Pilgrim said the family was unlikely to be eligible for ACC funding. He had worked for Gloriavale most of the previous financial year, and the community distributed finances in a complicated way with nobody getting an individual wage.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zion Pilgrim with children Victor, 20 months, and Compassion, 3.

A family friend had started a Givealittle page to help the Pilgrims wear the financial setback.

“We were just getting started, getting on our feet – then this came along,” Pilgrim said.

“To bring a big family out of Gloriavale is pretty daunting. We’ve just been blown away by the level of kindness we’ve received, so this is not an insurmountable hurdle.”

Pilgrim led his pregnant wife and 12 children out of Gloriavale on September 20, 2020, after a letter he wrote to the leaders imploring them to change the “foundational culture” of the isolated religious community was met with vitriol.

“I was a junior leader and trustee, which added to why I wanted things to change. I felt obligated, I felt responsible,” he said.

“I had been getting signals they wanted positive change, but to run into a brick wall was quite a shock.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zion Pilgrim with his children Victor, 20 months, and Compassion, 3, does not expect to be weight-bearing on his leg for a few months.

The “most important thing” for the Pilgrim family was to be “where the word of God is taught faithfully and without an agenda of control”.

“We didn’t want to go, it’s a pretty daunting thing to just start again and I still have family in there I love and care about, but we just couldn’t agree.”

Pilgrim looked back on his time in Gloriavale as a “positive” part of his family’s story.

“We’re thankful, it’s led us to where we are now,” he said.

“I just want it to be healthy for the people who are there, because I know there’s people there who feel trapped.

“I want them to have a voice and freedom. I want them to be able to pick up the phone and call me without someone leaning over their shoulder, telling them they’re going to hell.”

Pilgrim and his wife, whose children range in age from 20 years to 20 months, with another baby due in May, plan on shifting to Timaru next week.