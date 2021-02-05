Dad blocked from getting sole parent benefit — despite ex-wife not claiming it

A solo dad says it's “fundamentally wrong” he can’t claim sole parent support when his ex isn't receiving it.

A father of two has been told he can’t claim the sole parent benefit even though his ex-wife isn’t on it – and despite care of their children being split 50/50.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has previously been accused of allocating the benefit on a “first come, first served” basis in situations where care is split equally and both parents apply.

But when Michael* approached MSD for help in November after a work contract ended, he was told his ex-wife Tanya* was down in their books as the primary caregiver.

That meant even though she was in fulltime work – and wasn’t eligible for sole parent support – he couldn’t access that benefit either.

Sole parent support (SPS) payments are up to $375 a week, but Michael went months without any money going into his account while receiving different advice from MSD staff about what he was eligible for.

It was “incredibly stressful”, he said, and led to him getting into debt.

He called it “fundamentally wrong” that he could not access the benefit because MSD does not recognise 50/50 care.

Tanya said she never told MSD she was the primary caregiver but “an assumption had been made” when she applied for the childcare subsidy after the couple separated five years ago.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The situation has put stress on a relationship that is otherwise amicable. (File photo)

Michael said his inability to access sole parent support was putting a strain on their relationship, which was otherwise good. He said it was inevitable Tanya would end up having to front more of the costs associated with their children, especially with back-to-school expenses.

He said the only solutions presented by MSD involved one of them saying on paper that they don’t have 50/50 care of their children.

Either he can apply for jobseekers allowance with no dependents, or he was told Tanya could provide a letter saying she was not the primary caregiver, so that he could get SPS.

Tanya said she was worried about what the long-term ramifications of that could be.

“We’re on good terms but I don’t want a piece of paper saying that for any time he was the full time carer for the kids. That’s not a reasonable thing to do when you’re getting divorced.”

Michael has applied for a review of decision.

Kay Read from the Ministry of Social Development said by law, MSD can only include children in one parent’s benefit payments, and that parent is considered to be the primary caregiver.

Those benefit payments include things like childcare assistance and the accommodation supplement as well as SPS.

“As only one parent can be considered primarily responsible then the other parent cannot be considered primarily responsible for the children and therefore does not meet the eligibility criteria for SPS.”

Read said as part of the overhaul of the welfare system, MSD will be providing further advice to the Minister for Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni, on recognising split-care and shared care arrangements in the welfare system to “ensure more equitable access to the support and income needed to raise a child”.

*Names have been changed