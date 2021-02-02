Hundreds attend funeral for 'one of a kind' Christchurch teen who drowned in her family's swimming pool

Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of Tallulah Belle Roberts in Sumner on Tuesday.

The sister of a Christchurch teenager who drowned in her grandparents' swimming pool told a packed memorial service it was difficult “to make sense of why this could happen to such a sweet, kind soul”.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Sumner on Tuesday to say goodbye to Tallulah Belle Roberts, who died on January 23. It is believed a medical event may have contributed to her death, those at the service were told.

The 19-year-old – who loved Harry Potter books, photography and surfing – was the third of three children to her “very proud” parents, Tiffany and Geoff Roberts.

She was described as “one of a kind”, who was “adored by an abundance of people”.

The emotional service was held at Sumner Surf Life Saving Club, with family and friends filling the hall and the outside deck.

She had a love of 80s music and as well-wishers gathered, songs by The Smiths and The Cure were played.

SUPPLIED Cinnamon Roberts, left, said she was heartbroken at the death of her sister Tallulah, right.

Her coffin was transported in a VW camper van and as it was brought into the building, petals were scattered and her surfboard was carried close behind.

She was a “prolific writer” and has left a “library of journals”, filled with her thoughts.

One of her entries read, “Sure, I will make mistakes, but that's all part of it”. Another read, “I am unapologetically myself”.

As well as her passion for writing and surfing Roberts made jewellery, which she sold online to people around the world.

She had such a love for nature that, for every sale, she donated a tree.

“With over 2000 sales there is a forest out there, somewhere, with Lula's name on it,” the congregation was told.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The coffin was carried out to a VW camper van before being taken to a family service.

During the memorial, songs were played from T. Rex, David Bowie and Kings of Leon, and throughout the service the sound of the nearby waves could be heard.

Like her siblings, Sebastian and Cinnamon, Tallulah attended St Martin's Primary School, where she “showed her sporting potential” and her “creativity started to shine through”.

She gained awards for her writing and was an avid reader, developing a “long love affair with Harry Potter”.

She later attended Cashmere High School, where she found an interest in the arts, particularly graphic product design and photography.

Her mum described her as a “beautiful, thoughtful and loving” person, who has now “manifested into the brightest star in the galaxy”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Tallulah’s surfboard was carried alongside her coffin.

Cinnamon said her heart was broken at the loss of her sister and her best friend.

“It is a struggle to make sense of why this could happen to such a sweet, kind soul,” she wrote.

“You taught me so much and continue to teach me with the wisdom you have left behind.

“You wrote of courage, acceptance, fearlessness and self-love. Above all you encouraged everyone to follow their hearts and be the best version of themselves.”

Following the memorial, the family attended a private service.