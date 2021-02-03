Taupō pastor charged with indecent assault pleads not guilty

Former TaupÅ pastor Donald Lake, who has been charged with indecent assault on three young persons, has made his third appearance at the TaupÅ District Court.

A former Taupō pastor charged with indecent assault against three young people has pleaded not guilty.

Donald Lake, 63, appeared in the Taupō District Court for a brief hearing on Wednesday.

Lake faces seven charges of indecent assault, against three different victims.

The alleged offences date from the beginning of January 2014 to the end of 2017 when the 63-year-old was a senior pastor of the Inspire Church.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

He first appeared in the Taupō District Court on October 14, 2020 and made a second appearance on December 22.

Lake’s counsel Ian Brookie said that he would be seeking a case review hearing to further progress the matter.

When asked by Judge Phillip Cooper if Brookie wanted not guilty pleas on the charges “entered now,” Brooke replied: “Yes if we have to”.

Judge Cooper remanded Lake, who now lives in Whangarei, on continuing bail to reappear in Taupō on March 22.