Mongrel Mob members descend on Mataura - mayor annoyed

The Mongrel Mob members posed for this photo while in Christchurch last weekend. Some mob members have since arrived in Southland where they plan to attend the birthday parties of several mob members in Mataura, Stuff understands.

A group of Mongrel Mob members, who are being monitored by police as they travel around the South Island, have descended on Southland.

Stuff understands they plan to attend the birthday parties of three mob members in Mataura on Wednesday night, but dozens of mob members rode through Invercargill late on Wednesday morning while followed by police.

Their presence in the small township of Mataura, which has its own chapter of Mongrel Mob, has annoyed and disappointed the Gore District mayor.

“It’s something Mataura doesn’t need,” mayor Tracy Hicks said.

“It just brings anxiety to our community, and we can do without it.

“I am just hoping everyone behaves themselves.”

Mob members had been arriving in Mataura during the past couple of days and more were expected on Wednesday.

Hicks said he had had several discussions with police during the past couple of days and had received assurance police were keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Police were restricted on what they could do when the mob members were not breaking the law, Hicks said.

Mob members had been in Christchurch at the weekend for a hui, where it is alleged one attacked a member of the public, with some then travelling to Queenstown and then onto Mataura.

Others rode directly to Mataura from Christchurch, Stuff understands.

Hicks said there had been a Mongrel Mob presence in Mataura for the best part of 30 years but it had ramped up significantly in recent times.

“For a long time it was local people that everyone knew, but there’s certainly a lot of new faces now.”

The invasion of mob members on Mataura coincides with the townsfolk receiving the good news that tonnes of flammable premix stored in an old warehouse in the town would be moved to Tiwai Point.

A lot of good things were happening in the township and the Mongrel Mob descending on the town was “unhelpful to say the least”.

A police spokeswoman said Southland police had additional resource in the Mataura area in case of any incidents.

There had been no issues so far, she said.

“We understand they are currently in Mataura where they will be spending a couple of days before moving on.”