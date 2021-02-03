Search for missing Canterbury swimmer heads into fifth day

Police National Dive Squad search the Waimakariri River north of Christchurch for a missing swimmer.

Police have expanded their search area as they head into the fifth day looking for a man who disappeared while swimming in a Canterbury river.

Police were alerted to the missing swimmer on the Waimakariri River about 6.45pm on Saturday after the man's friends were unable to locate him.

Police divers and Coastguard have been scouring the river since Saturday night, but are yet to find any sign of the man.

A police spokeswoman said search and rescue crews would be searching the beaches at the Waimakariri River mouth throughout Wednesday.

Alden Williams/Stuff Search and Rescue crews are scouring the Waimakariri River for a missing swimmer on Wednesday. (File photo).

Police would also be reviewing the parts of the search completed so far, she said.

On Monday, police divers and Coastguard focused their efforts on a 400-metre stretch of river between the State Highway 1 bridge and the Old Waimakariri bridge, which Main North Rd uses.

A helicopter and Coastguard returned to the river on Tuesday, extending their search to where the river meets the sea on the east coast.

The 400m stretch of river was also placed under a rāhui (a temporary closure) by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tūāhuriri on Monday.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A police diver searching the Waimakariri River on Saturday.

The rāhui bans the gathering of kaimoana (seafood) and recreational activities in the area.

It will remain in place until further notice by the hapū following discussions with Waimakariri District Council and Environment Canterbury.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call 105 and quote file number 210130/5446.