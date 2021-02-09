Passing the sniff test: Is this large collection ambergris?

Bluff man claims he has a large collection of ambergris. But does he?

Ambergris attracts a similar price to gold – and a Southland man claims to have collected 45 kilograms of the elusive whale waste.

Duncan Payne says he became quite interested in ambergris – treasured for centuries for use in perfumes and medicines – while walking along the South Otago coast in 2018.

The 61-year-old Bluff resident picked up a normal looking rock, which was not waxy or had any noticeable scent, but as soon as he broke it open: “I could smell the ambergris smell.”

Payne knows it well, from spending time at the home of a family's friend on Stewart Island.

“You could smell it when you walked in the room.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Duncan Payne, of Bluff, with what he is convinced is ambergris.

He began beach combing at secret spots across southern and eastern coasts, and admits most people struggled to identify ambergris.

Ambergris is described as a wax-like substance secreted in sperm whale intestines. It is thought to protect their stomachs from a diet of beaked squid.

Prices reach $US35, or $NZD48.70, a gram. That compares to US$59 per gram of gold.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A look at some of the smaller samples collected by Payne over a two-year period.

Either way, it is big money.

However, recent inquiries have cast doubt on Payne's collection.

A potential buyer told him his sample was “sea lime”, but Payne was undeterred

Last month Stuff reported on a case of a Dunedin woman who found a golf-ball sized lump weighing 100gm, and with what looked like visible squid beaks.

Bruce Mahalski/Supplied A lump of what initially was thought to be ambergris, which was found on a Dunedin beach.

Her hopes of some cash for a future house deposit were later dashed by experts at the Otago Museum.

Kane Fleury, of Otago Museum, said the item did not have that distinctive musky/lanolin profile of ambergris, while its weight was not consistent with the whale waste either.

The museum has examples in its collection to compare.

Even while wearing rubber gloves, the waxy surface of the ambergris is apparent, but the musky marine mammal-type smell is distinctive also. It could be the reason why many people pick up dried dog turds thinking they’ve struck it rich, Fleury said.

Otago Museum/Supplied Examples of ambergris at Otago Museum.

Payne said the secret was to “know what you are picking up”.

That included white-looking pumice, which was actually oxidised ambergris, and exploded when lit by a lighter, he said.

He confirmed his sizeable collection had never been tested, despite having sold some.

He was contacted on Facebook Messenger by a person wanting to buy some ambergris, which Payne agreed to sell to him for just $US10 a gram.

As part of the deal, the man included return airfares to Singapore. Payne was paid $20,000 for 2kg, and arrangements were made to become a regular supplier.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Payne believes these samples found across the southern coast are ambergris, an excretion from sperm whales

The deal soured when the buyer questioned the legitimacy of the product, which he claimed was “sea lime”.

Payne disputed that finding, showing the buyer what he believed was squid beak, and how his other dried samples exploded when heated.

But the buyer was not convinced, and Payne returned $15,000 of the remaining money.

Payne claims he was effectively blacklisted by the industry, so is forging his own path.

That included itemising all the ambergris he collected from certain secret spots around the south.

After a few months stored in ethanol inside large lolly jars, and hanging on an outside line for a few months, he is left with a type of cream.

Facebook posts showed plenty of interest in Payne’s finished product.

“Being a hunter/seller there is no middle man to boost the price, so you will get true value for money,” he wrote.

The posts have attracted some negative comments. Payne dismissed them as “trolls”.

Otago Museum later confirmed the samples from Payne are not ambergris – one is sandstone, another is pumice.

Payne laughed when given the verdict, saying he wasn’t surprised.

Will he continue to comb beaches for ambergris?

“Hell yeah.”