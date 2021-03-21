Gore doctor recalls being king-hit in the emergency department

Clinical director Dr Fazal Mann is calling for tougher penalties for people who assault medical professionals.

Now he's calling for tougher penalties for people who assault medical professionals.

“Hospitals aren’t boxing rings. I’m speaking out on behalf of all the doctors and nurses around the country who are trying to help people, because I really fear for the way this country is heading,’’ he said.

Mann, a clinical director, was working in the emergency department at Gore Hospital on November 4, 2020 when he was hit.

He’s still having headaches from concussion he suffered, he had to take a week off work and his glasses were broken in the unprovoked attack.

“The sentences for people who attack medical professionals need to act as a deterrent so that we feel safe at work. As a medical professional we hear stories of people being attacked working in hospitals up north – what is it going to take before one of us is killed?'’

Mann said if his attacker had hit him in a slightly different place on his head, or been knocked out, there would have been very different consequences.

Bailee Brown, 19, an agricultural contractor, admitted assault with intent to injure and intentionally damaging the reading glasses of Fazal Mann on November 4, when he appeared in the Gore District Court on December 2, 2020.

He was expected to be sentenced in the Gore District Court last Wednesday, but his case was transferred to Invercargill District Court for sentencing in May.

He has been enrolled at the Right Track programme for young at-risk drivers and offenders, after his lawyer John Frazer told the court that Brown was a ‘’changed man,’’ when he appeared in court earlier this year.

“He seems to be a different person. All he's been doing is working and reflecting on the person he was,'’ Frazer told the court

Mann said Brown and his friend were seen high-fiving each other as they left the hospital after the attack.

“If he was remorseful he would have come and said sorry, or apologised to the hospital, or sent a note to the hospital, but there has been none of that. And if he was my son, as a parent I would have made him do that.’’

Mann refused to take part in a restorative justice conference, where defendants met their victims.

“What's the point in that? What's it going to change for him? I’m better off here at the hospital helping people,’’ he said.

Mann has practised as a doctor since 1996, and worked in Christchurch and Oamaru hospitals before moving to Gore six years ago.

It was the first time he’s been attacked, but it has changed the way he works.

“I used to be a bit more tolerant when people were drunk or a bit loud. I used to give them the benefit of the doubt if they were a bit aggressive, but now if that’s their behaviour, I’ll ask them to leave, even if they have not been treated,’’ he said.

The hospital has also changed its procedures, now only allowing the person seeking treatment to enter the emergency department at night.

The hospital is owned by the community and managed by the Gore Health Ltd Trust.

Gore Hospital chief executive Karl Metzler said: '’It has been so heartening to have locals come up and offer their support but, also total disbelief that someone would make such a cowardly attack on a health professional.

“For me the irony and injustice was highlighted the next morning when he had to return to receive medical treatment from the very same ED staff.”

The summary of facts says Brown and three associates entered the hospital’s accident and emergency department at 10.28pm on November 4, 2020.

Brown was being medically assessed by Mann when a male associate was disruptive, and Mann asked him to leave.

While Mann was speaking to the man, Brown approached him from behind and king hit him in the side of the head using a closed fist.

The force of the punch caused Mann's glasses to break.

Brown left without receiving treatment for his injury.

Brown explained to police that he became angry because the doctor kept touching the cut he was being treated for.

Brown then returned to the hospital the next morning to receive treatment for his injury.