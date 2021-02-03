Who was the body in the Waikato River?

The unidentified man's body recovered from the Waikato River was wearing this t-shirt

Hamilton police are asking the public to help identify the body of man found in the Waikato River a week ago.

Police recovered the man’s body on January 27, after it was spotted between Cobham and Anzac Bridges.

Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth said a number of enquiries had been made to identify the man, including a review of the current local missing persons who have been reported to police.

* Police working to identify body found in Waikato River, Hamilton



But police had come up empty and are now seeking help from the public.

The man’s body is approximately 181cm tall and weighs 65kg.

He was wearing a black Obey t-shirt with a cigarette packet design on the front, a red checkered Rivet Workwear hooded jacket, grey pants and black leather Blundstone work boots.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED The man was wearing black leather Blundstone work boots.

If anyone has any information that could help, they are asked to contact them by calling 105 and quoting file 210127/5463.

McBeth said police are aware this may be upsetting for friends and family of the man, and there are support services available for anyone who may wish to use them.

Further information can be obtained by phoning Victim Support on 0800 842 846.