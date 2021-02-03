Man remorseful after firing gun during birthday drinking binge

A man was sentenced for firing a gun at his friend when he appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday.

A Southland farmer who fired a shot at his friend during a birthday drinking binge has been sentenced to community detention.

David Colin Tunnah, 30, a farmer from Riversdale, appeared before Judge John Walker in the Gore District Court on Wednesday for sentencing on charges of discharging a firearm, presenting a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, being intoxicated in charge of a firearm and possession of a non-prohibited firearm.

He was sentenced to four months’ community detention and 12 months’ supervision, and after a submission from his lawyer John Fraser, a $1500 fine that was imposed on Tunnah would now be paid to his victim.

When Fraser asked Tunnah what he wanted him to say in court, Fraser said that he wanted him to emphasise how ‘’deeply ashamed and sorry’’ he was.

READ MORE:

* Man admits to firing gun during birthday drinking binge

* Southland meth dealer sentenced to home detention

* Police searching for missing pistol find farmer's unsecured firearm



The court heard Tunnah went on a drinking binge with friends to three Northern Southland hotels for his birthday. He was asked to leave one of them and at the third he got into an arguement and drove back to Lumsden.

About 9pm, the victim arrived at Tunnah’s house and approached Tunnah’s vehicle, which was parked in the backyard.

Tunnah started verbally abusing the victim before they started fighting. A friend had to separate them.

As the victim left, Tunnah threw a coal bucket at the vehicle, hitting the windscreen. He then went inside and reappeared with a Stoeger semi-automatic shot gun.

He raised it to his shoulder and approached the victim, pointing the barrel at the torso and chest area, the summary says.

The victim grabbed the barrel and moved it above and over his right shoulder and the firearm discharged.

The victim, who was uninjured, left the house taking the shotgun with him.

He was arrested without incident at 10.30pm.

Police carried out a search warrant of Tunnah’s house the next day, where they found an unloaded .22 firearm, 107 12-gauge shells and seven .22 rounds of ammunition.

His firearms licence had expired in May 2019.

Judge Walker told Tunnah he accepted that his actions were ‘’fairly extraordinary behaviour’’ and he had ‘’lost the plot”.

The judge said he could have considered a sentence of imprisonment but a loss of liberty would mean a loss of Tunnah’s job, and he believed it was important rehabilitative factor and one he needed to maintain.

The victim in the incident was not injured but in the days afterwards he came to realise that he could have been killed.

Tunnah had told police he was stressed and had only intended to scare the victim, he had had too much alcohol and was not thinking straight.

An order was also made for the destruction of the firearms.