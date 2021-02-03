Rainbow crossing for Karangahape Rd will celebrate home of Auckland's queer community

A rainbow crossing will be installed on Auckland’s Karangahape Road, hopefully in time for the end of February, Pride Month.

The flag outside St Kevin’s Arcade is one of several ways Pride Month is being publicly marked across the city, joining a rainbow crossing at Auckland Hospital, rainbow steps in Freyberg Place, and light displays from the Sky Tower and Auckland Museum.

Pride director Max Tweedie said big displays of support for the rainbow community “will always bring a smile to my face”.

The K Road installation was particularly important because it had long been home to Auckland’s queer community, he said.

“There’s a lot of history in that stretch of road for the rainbow community,” he said.

“Auckland Transport acknowledging that is really significant.”

The flag featured on both K Rd and the steps of Freyberg Place in the CBD is the Progress Pride Flag, which includes black and brown stripes to represent queer communities of colour and pink, white and light blue to acknowledge the transgender community.

Stuff The rainbow steps in Freyberg Place are modelled on the Progress Pride Flag.

It was incredibly important for Māori and Pasifika communities and the migrant community to see support for that flag, Tweedie said.

John Nottage, co-chair of AT’s Rainbow Community, said the crossing could be the first in the country to include the colours of the Progress Pride Flag.

A rainbow crossing has also been installed at Auckland Hospital.

Auckland Transport/Supplied The flag will be installed outside St Kevin’s Arcade.

Michael Richardson from the Karangahape Road Business Association said members were proud to support the project.

“Over the years, many groups have advocated for a rainbow crossing for Karangahape Road, so it’s fantastic that their work has resulted in this outcome.

“Karangahape Road is the home of Auckland’s rainbow community. This street and surrounding area has a very special relationship with diversity, from the origins of Hape through to 2021.”

It’s also hoped the colourful crossing wil improve pedestrian safety, AT said.