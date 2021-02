A two-vehicle crash has closed SH1 near Tokoroa. (File photo)

A person has died in a crash on State Highway 1 in South Waikato.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on SH1 at Kinleith, south of Tokoroa, at 6.04pm on Wednesday.

A police statement confirmed that one person had died.

A section of SH1 is closed in both directions and is expected to be for some time and motorists should expect extensive delays.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions will be in place.