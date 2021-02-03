Two people killed in North Island crashes

A motorist captured an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter landing on SH1 near Pohuehue after a serious crash.

Two people have been killed in separate crashes in the North Island, which closed parts of State Highway 1 in Waikato and north of Auckland.

One person died in a two-vehicle crash on SH1 at Kinleith, south of Tokoroa, at 6pm on Wednesday.

A section of SH1 was closed in both directions and was expected to be for some time.

Drivers were warned to expect extensive delays and asked to avoid the area, while diversions were in place.

Another person was killed in a two-car collision between Puhoi and Warkworth, also on SH1, about 5pm.

A person was also reported to have suffered minor injuries, police said in a statement.

A passing driver filmed an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter landing on highway after the crash.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, but it has now reopened.