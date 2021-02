A motorist captured an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter landing on SH1 near Pohuehue after a serious crash.

A person has died after a crash on State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Warkworth.

Another person is reported to have suffered minor injuries, police said in a statement.

Police were called to the two-car crash at Pohuehue about 5pm.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The road was closed following the crash.

A motorist filmed an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter landing on SH1 after the crash.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, but it has now reopened.