Man's body recovered following search for missing light aircraft in central Otago

A pilot’s body was found by search and rescue volunteers on Old Man Range near Alexandra early on Thursday. (File photo)

A man’s body has been found following a search and rescue operation to find a light aircraft that went missing in Central Otago overnight.

The search was launched after the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand received an emergency beacon alert from a private light aircraft about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the aircraft was found by search and rescue volunteers on Old Man Range near Alexandra about 4am on Thursday.

The man, who was the sole occupant, was found dead at the scene, she said.

“Work is now being undertaken to recover his body.

“We'd like to acknowledge and thank the tireless work of the Wakatipu and Central Otago Search and Rescue volunteers and Otago Helicopters staff who have worked throughout the night.”

Old Man Range, near Alexandra. (File photo)

The spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

A helicopter crew spent several hours searching for the plane on Wednesday night.

They confirmed the location of the plane’s beacon to within 3 to 4 kilometres, before being forced to return to base in Queenstown due to weather conditions.

A police Land Search and Rescue team, using four-wheel-drives and motorcycles, were then sent to the source of the beacon.

The Civil Aviation Authority and the man's family had been notified.