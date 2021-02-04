Pilot identified after body found in Central Otago plane crash

A pilot’s body was found by search and rescue volunteers on Old Man Range near Alexandra early on Thursday. (File photo)

A pilot whose body was found after a light aircraft crash has been identified as Southland dairy farmer Phillip Gordon Pullar.

Pullar’s plane went missing in Central Otago overnight, and his body was discovered after a search and rescue operation.

The search was launched after the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand received an emergency beacon alert from a private light aircraft about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the aircraft was found on Old Man Range near Alexandra at about 4am on Thursday.

Pullar, who was the sole occupant, was found dead at the scene, she said, and his body was recovered later.

“We'd like to acknowledge and thank the tireless work of the Wakatipu and Central Otago Search and Rescue volunteers and Otago Helicopters staff who have worked throughout the night.”

The spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Rhys Chamberlain/Stuff Old Man Range, near Alexandra. (File photo)

A helicopter crew spent several hours searching for the plane on Wednesday night.

They confirmed the location of the plane’s beacon to within three or four kilometres, before being forced to return to base in Queenstown due to weather conditions.

A police land search and rescue team, using four-wheel-drives and motorcycles, was then sent to the source of the beacon.

The Civil Aviation Authority and the Pullar’s family have been notified.