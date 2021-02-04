The moment a seaside community linked arms around a fallen friend

More than 100 people paddled out at the beach near Burdan's Gate to celebrate surfer Matt Hayes who died following a medical event while surfing at the break.

About 120 people on surfboards and kayaks took part in a paddle out to pay tribute to Matt Hayes​ who died on Sunday following a brain aneurysm while surfing at a Lower Hutt beach.

The father-of-two was riding a wave the day before at a break near Burdan’s Gate, Eastbourne, the moment he was struck down.

A karakia was performed by Waiwhetu Marae kaumātua Konga Reriti​ on Wednesday evening before friends, members of the community and family took to the water and held hands at the break. They formed a ring around the board the 43-year-old had been riding that day, which carried a wreath.

Glen Butler/Night & Light Photography A paddle out was held in tribute to Matt Hayes, who suffered a brain aneurysm while surfing on Saturday and later died.

Participants splashed the water to honour and celebrate his life and others cheered and clapped from the beach.

Hayes’ father-in-law Malcolm Small​ watched the paddle out from the beach among a crowd of over 100. Speaking to Stuff on behalf of his family, he said it was an emotional moment for everyone involved.

“It was awe-inspiring,” said Small.

“As a family we were taken aback by the level of support and the number of people who participated in it – It’s a send-off Matt himself would have absolutely adored.”

Hayes’ life support was switched off on Sunday after he was flown to hospital following Saturday’s medical event.

Ben Cass/Supplied More than 100 friends, family and members of the community paid tribute to Matt Hayes with a paddle out on Wednesday evening.

The paddle out was organised by Hayes’ mates James Walshe​ and Mark Sliper​.

Walshe said the tribute was a way of bringing the community together.

“It was a way to clear the air and make everyone feel better.

“The ocean was so important to Matt. The thing he loved the most was to share it with his friends and family.”

Ben Cass/Supplied Matt Hayes’ surfboard and a wreath are taken out to the paddle-out on Wednesday.

Walshe said he had struggled over Hayes’ death. His friend was energetic and had a “never say no” attitude.

Hayes was the son of former Wairarapa MP and diplomat John Hayes​. He was a principal at intellectual property law firm AJ Park. Earlier this week managing director Andrea Dickens​​ said the company was “tremendously sad” about the loss of Hayes, who was “a vibrant member” of the team.

Hayes is survived by his wife and two young boys.

Diane Cheyne is the chairwoman of the Days Bay Residents' Association, of which Hayes was a committee member. She said he was a community-spirited man who had recently started water safety sessions for kids in the neighbourhood.

He was heavily involved in getting a skate ramp built for 8 to 12 year-olds in Eastbourne.

“He was personable and had an infectious enthusiasm. He was passionate about the area, and what the bush and sea could offer.”