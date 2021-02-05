Tūrangi teacher, elder, convicted on indecent assault charges

A Tūrangi teacher has been convicted of indecent assault despite pleas from his lawyer for a discharge without conviction.

Guy Ngaiterangi Smallman, 48, who is also an indigenous development consultant, appeared in the Taupō District Court on two charges of indecent assault this week after earlier pleading guilty.

The charges relate to two incidents in January 2020.

In submissions to the court his counsel, Murray McKechnie, argued that the consequences of a conviction would be “out of all proportion to the gravity of the offending”.

A drunk Smallman had kissed and groped the complainant in the case – a 19-year-old woman – who had become severely intoxicated after a sporting event and later celebration at Hirangi Marae.

In a written judgment in response, delivered on Wednesday, Judge Philip Cooper, disagreed with McKechnie’s analysis, saying he assessed the offending to be moderately serious.

“In those circumstances, the consequences of a conviction must therefore be relatively significant before they are ‘out of all proportion’ to the moderate seriousness of the offence.”

Google maps The indecent assaults occurred at Hirangi Marae, Tūrangi.

Judge Cooper accepted there was social stigma attached to indecent assault offending and that the consequences of a conviction for the defendant were a loss of mana and an inability to participate in governance and other roles which would benefit his iwi and community.

“These are the ordinary consequences of offending of this sort. When measured against the seriousness of the offending, in my view the direct or indirect consequences of a conviction are not out of all proportion to the gravity of the offending.”

In looking at the seriousness of Smallman’s offences, Judge Cooper said he took into account that there were two separate incidents, the vulnerability of the complainant because of her state of intoxication, that the offending involved skin on skin contact and the degree of persistence and brazenness in Smallman’s behaviour.

“You persisted in indecently assaulting her a second time after her mother had intervened and told you to leave her alone,” said Judge Cooper.

“There is also an age difference between the complainant and yourself, she being 19 years of age and you 47 years of age at the time. And there is an element of breach of trust and that comes through the complainant's victim impact report.”

In her victim impact statement the complainant said the assaults had affected her in many ways.

“I will never forget how he made me feel: powerless, a lust object, confused, angry, but worst of all betrayed.

“I still worry about what exactly happened that night, why he used me instead of helping me.”

The court heard that the victim had become so intoxicated at the celebration that she was almost incoherent and unable to walk without assistance and after a spell of vomiting her mother assisted in cleaning her up, leaving her on a seat outside a bathroom.

At about 3.30am the complainant's mother came out of the bathroom, saw that Smallman was kissing and fondling the victim who was crying, and intervened, telling him to leave.

Approximately five minutes later Smallman was again discovered by the victim’s mother, this time in her bed in the wharepuni, lying on top of her and indecently assaulting her.

In determining the sentence Judge Cooper took into account a number of mitigating factors: an absence of previous convictions, letters attesting to Smallman’s otherwise good character, his contribution to his marae, hapu, iwi and society generally including roles in educational and vocational support for rangitahi.

“Your explanation in respect of all of this… is that you remember kissing the complainant which in itself you accept as inappropriate but have got no recollection of the other aspects of the offending. You believe that you blacked out during the incident and are unable to remember what happened… the result of alcohol consumption combined with medication, but there is no evidence in that regard.”

He sentenced Smallman to five months community detention, with a curfew from 8pm to 6am each day, and nine months supervision to build on the progress Smallman had already made in referring himself for alcohol counselling.

Judge Cooper also made an order for an emotional harm reparation of $2000 to be paid in full within 28 days – a mitigation Smallman’s counsel had offered earlier.