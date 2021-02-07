Dion Tainui: A rugby talent lost to drugs and diabetes

Dion Tainui died recently after a life blighted by drug use and diabetes.

Dion Honi Tainui could have been a household name. Instead, he died recently after a life blighted by drug use, diabetes, heart attacks and a brain tumour that left him without a memory.

It is a reality that his parents Ursula and Honi Tainui, and his brother Mark and older sister Kelley Clifton are struggling to comprehend.

Although they knew that he used methamphetamine, the extent of the 47-year-old’s drug use only became clear at the funeral. A number of people commented on his drug habit, which Kelley said was a shock to her.

Suffering from diabetes and kidney failure, Dion’s health declined rapidly in the last six months and a bout of pneumonia proved fatal.

Drug use and diabetes took a toll on Dion Tanui.

It was a life that could have been so different. His father was a highly talented first-five who had a distinguished career with Lower Hutt rugby clubs Naenae and Avalon. His uncle, Paul Tainui, played for the New Zealand Navy. A brother, Mark, and a cousin Dean played premier rugby but there was a general agreement that it was Dion that had the talent.

Although he played 100 premier games for Avalon in the Wellington competition, there was a level of frustration that Dion never did himself justice.

There was always murmurings in the dressing room that he was disruptive and not making the best use of his considerable talent.

That did not stop him from playing for Wellington B, Hawke’s Bay and for a New Zealand Maori 15. He also had a stint playing for Munster and in Australia.

KEVIN STENT Kelley Clifton regrets not doing more to help her brother Dion Tainui.

Diagnosed with diabetes aged 30 his career wound down in the mid 2000s but there were already signs that all was not well.

Clifton acknowledges that he was using drugs when playing rugby but has no idea how the habit started. In his mid 30s he developed a brain tumour, the size of an apple.

The tumour stole his memory and, unable to remember if he had taken his insulin, his diabetes was often uncontrolled. Kidney failure followed and the grim reality was, that with his health so poor, he could not have a life-saving transplant.

Clifton is remarkably upfront about her brother’s life and downfall, saying that she hopes people will learn from her brother’s death.

KEVIN STENT Dion Tainui was 47 and left a family struggling to understand what went wrong.

The reality, she says, is that the family had no experience with drug use and did not know how to recognise the warning signs or deal with it.

Attempts to discuss his health and to offer help ended in arguments, and Dion had a habit of walking away when challenged.

If she could turn back the clock, she would do more to help him manage his diabetes, and she would also do more to confront him about his drug use.

She says her brother was not just a talented rugby player but also a talented tradesman who was quick to learn a new skill and enjoyed helping people.

Dean Simpson got to know Dion when he joined Avalon to coach their premier team. At that stage Dion was playing down the grades and battling ill-health.

Dion had played 99 premier games and asked Simpson if he could play his 100th game. Simpson agreed and Dion worked hard to get himself fit enough to play.

Dion Tainui is remembered as a man with a cheeky smile and as a rugby player with real talent.

Simpson remembers Dion for his “cheeky grin” and for his natural skills.

“He was a talented player who did not reach the level he should have because of the issues he had, but he was always capable of playing at the highest level.”

Clifton has nothing but happy memories of watching Dion on the footie field.

“He was a very good rugby player, I loved going to watch him play. He should have gone a lot further than he did...he was awesome to watch.”

It saddens her he did not make better use of his gift for rugby.

“What stopped Dion going further as a rugby player was the drugs, definitely the drugs because he did not have diabetes then.”

Dion Tainui is survived by four children, Keriana, Jakib, Trinity and Paige and was a part-time dad to Connor.

