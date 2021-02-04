Man dies after fall at Christchurch workplace

A man has died after a fall at a property in Sydenham in Christchurch, a building used by the Sara Anderson School of Dance.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a business on the corner of Wordsworth St and Orbell St in Sydenham at about 11.10am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the death had been from a fall, and said WorkSafe had been notified.

“Inquiries are under way into the circumstances of the incident.”

The person who died is believed to have been a contractor who was working at the site.

The building where the fall occurred is leased by the Sara Anderson School of Dance.

Anderson told Stuff she was not on site at the time of the fall and that the dance school was not involved and had “not actioned” any work done on the building.

