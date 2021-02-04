Man who died after falling while painting a roof a 'great husband and father'

A man has died after a fall at a property in Sydenham in Christchurch, a building used by the Sara Anderson School of Dance.

A man who died after falling while he was painting the roof of a building in Christchurch was a “fantastic worker, great friend, husband and father,” his business partner of 12 years said.

Emergency services were called to a business on the corner of Wordsworth St and Orbell St in Sydenham at about 11.10am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the death had been from a fall, and said WorkSafe had been notified.

The man’s business partner told Stuff the victim had water blasted the building in recent days and had almost finished painting at the time of the incident.

The business partner was at another job when a colleague at the scene called him while others tried to resuscitate the man to tell him what had happened.

“We are all very particular about health and safety, [he] deemed the job safe to carry on. The whole scenario of it all just doesn't make sense,” the business partner said.

“He’s very particular about what he does.”

The two men last spoke two days ago.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The man had been painting the building's roof when he fell.

“He was good as gold. We talked through what jobs we had coming up, planning out our next couple of days, and we would’ve touched base again today at some point, but unfortunately that didn't happen.”

The business partner said the man was “very confident and capable”, and if he thought a job was unsafe he would not have done it.

“He was a fantastic worker, great friend, husband and father. He sort of ticked all the boxes.”

An investigation into the man’s death is under way, a police spokeswoman said.

The building where the fall occurred is leased by the Sara Anderson School of Dance.

Anderson told Stuff she was not on site at the time of the fall and that the dance school was not involved and had “not actioned” any work done on the building.