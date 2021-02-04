Police seek suspect believed to have stayed overnight in ceiling of Wellington home

Dyllan Rowe is being sought by Wellington Police and has a warrant for arrest.

A man who is believed to have broken into a Wellington family home, then camped out overnight in the roof before breaking through the ceiling and escaping out a window, is being sought by police.

Wellington police are seeking Dyllan​ Rowe​, 28, who has a warrant for arrest and should not be approached.

Stuff understands Rowe is being sought in connection with a break-in into a home in the suburb of Ngaio nearly a week ago, on January 29.

A neighbour to the property on Kenya St woke up after hearing a loud noise early on Saturday morning.

READ MORE:

* Man breaks into family home, stays overnight in attic before falling through ceiling and escaping

* Burglary sparks armed police search of inner-city Wellington apartment block

* Elderly residents left to clean up after Auckland storm no one saw coming



When he opened a curtain he came face-to-face with a man, who had just leapt from his neighbour’s window, about 3 metres above the ground, onto his property.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they had been notified of an intruder at the property in the early hours of January 30, and initial inquiries suggested the intruder had hidden in an attic area overnight and left the property at around 5.50am.

“After jumping through a window to escape, the man fled on foot through the sections of neighbouring properties,” she said.

Stuff understands half-eaten food and other items were discovered in the attic and that the intruder fell through the ceiling before jumping out the window.

The neighbour believed the man might have been hiding in the ceiling for about 12 hours and said his neighbour had called him the night before to ask if he could check if someone was on their roof, after hearing noises coming from the roof.

Rowe has connections to the Wellington and Manawatū areas.