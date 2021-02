Police are following good lines of inquiry to locate the offender following the incident in Johnsonville. (File photo.)

A person was assaulted and robbed on their car in the Wellington suburb of Johnsonville on Thursday.

Police received a report of the incident about 2pm on Johnsonville Rd, between Disraeli St and Fraser Ave.

A spokeswoman said the victim did not require medical attention and police were following “good lines of inquiry” to locate the offender.