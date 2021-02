A motorcyclist receieved moderate injuries in the crash.

Both lanes on State Highway 1, just north of Johnsonville have reopened following a crash between a motorcyclist and a car.

A police spokeswoman said the motorcyclist received moderate injuries in the crash around 5.50pm, prior to the Helston Rd overbridge.

Both lanes have since reopened after being temporarily closed.

A Stuff reporter on SH1 said traffic was at a standstill for about 10 minutes.