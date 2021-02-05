Diesel leak from sunken 47m launch off Coromandel appears contained

Booms set up after a vessel caught fire and sunk early on Thursday morning.

An emergency operations centre has been set up in the Coromandel after a launch caught fire and sank, leaking diesel into the sea off the Coromandel Peninsula.

Waikato Regional Council staff have set up the booms around the sunken 47-foot fibreglass launch at Woolshed Bay, Whanganui Island.

About 2000L of diesel was on board the vessel, but it’s unknown how much might have leaked from the launch or whether it was still leaking into Friday.

A 5km-long and 300m-wide slick of diesel was reported on Thursday afternoon, which has since naturally evaporated or dispersed.

On Friday, regional on scene commander Richard Barnett told Stuff yesterday’s slick suggest about 250L of oil leaked into the harbour.

It’s too early to say whether the majority of fuel had burnt off in the fire.

The vessel caught fire and sank in the early hours of Thursday morning. The launch is now at the bottom of the ocean.

People on board at the time the fire started were able to escape safely.

Waikato Regional Council/Supplied It’s unknown how much diesel has leaked into the water.

Barnett said two regional council vessels had been on the water on Thursday evening to set up “rapid deployment booms”.

“Because we don’t yet know how much diesel is still on board, we need to ensure any leaking diesel is contained and doesn’t spread.

“It’s in about three metres of water, even at low tide.”

Barnett said maritime officers returned to the harbour at 7am on Friday, looking at the immediate area and further up and down the harbour.

The fuel leaking from the wreck has now been contained within the booms and the absorbent material was soaking up the fuel.

“There is a small line of contaminant that has washed ashore in Woolshed Bay. We haven’t been able to confirm what it is, so it’s difficult to know right now the best way to deal with it.”

Barnett said it appeared so far no diesel had washed up on the shoreline.

“We’ve sought advice from our marine experts and have been advised there are no significant wildlife areas noted close to Woolshed Bay or on Whanganui Island.

Google Maps Woolshed Bay on Whanganui Island is a short distance out from Coromandel town.

“The biggest area of risk is to the inner Coromandel Harbour, from Whangarahi Stream to Waipapa Bay.

“This is due to it being saltmarsh, seagrass and mangroves which are impossible to clean once oiled.

“Fortunately, the slick is moving away from the shoreline and the good news is that diesel will evaporate very quickly in the warm weather we’re experiencing.

“That means the risk to wildlife, and the wider environment, is likely to be short-lived.”

Mussel and oyster farms in the area had been contacted, but so far the diesel was tracking away from them, Barnett said.

Council is hoping to remove the vessel as soon as possible.

“The quicker we do that the better ... we need to be part of that process as it’s possible some more fuel might be dislodged in the movement of the wreck,” Barnett said.

He couldn't say if the vessel would be removed on Friday.