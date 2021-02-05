Group of alleged Waikeria prison rioters appear in court

Major structural damage to Waikeria Prison after a fire was lit by prisoners.

The men alleged to have destroyed the top jail facility at Waikeria Prison in riots have appeared in court, but one refused to confirm his identity to the court.

The 17 men facing charges appeared before community magistrate Ngaire Mascelle, in Hamilton District Court, by audiovisual link on Friday.

Taimana Norton Soames​, Siamau Lote-Telea​, Matangirau Cuff​, Peter Te Hau​, Parata Taite​ Ian Larkins​, and Leon Huritu​ appeared, along with 10 others that have been granted interim name suppression.

Two of the men pleaded not guilty, all others did not enter a plea.

One of the men, called up as Parata Taite, refused to confirm his identity to Mascelle.

When asked to confirm his date of birth, Taite refused saying: “with all due respect are you offering me a contract?”

Mascelle asked the defendant again to confirm his date of birth.

“With all due respect your honour are you offering me a contract?”

“Just for clarity I need to ensure we are talking with the right person”, Mascelle said.

Taite refused again, and his audiovisual link was cut off.

He was ordered to reappear at February 26 through audiovisual link along with the other 16 facing charges.

The 17 men are jointly charged for the incident between 29 December, 2020 and January 3, 2021 at the prison in Ōtorohanga.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Prisoners were seen on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison during the six day stand-off.

They have been jointly charged with rioting, committing burglary with a weapon, riotously destroying property and wilfully setting fire to property endangering life by rioting.

It was the first appearance for 16 of the men, and second appearance for Soames, who appeared at the Auckland District Court in January.

During the six-day standoff in late 2020, prisoners allegedly lit multiple fires which tore through the “top jail” facility at the prison.

They are also said to have thrown debris at staff from the roof.

The building was destroyed, and Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said it was “not fit for anything now”.