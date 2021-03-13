Medical cannabis offers help for child conditions, but cost out of reach for many

The cost of the CBD oil that controls Asher Buckland's seizures is prohibitive, but the family does without to pay the $200 a month cost.

Asher Buckland’s mum, Belinda, smiles when she talks about her “happy girl”, the nine-year-old who sings and dances, and brings energy and life into the room.

Asher was just four months old when she had her first seizure. By the time she turned one, she was on a regimen of medication to control multiple seizures a day. The medication was strong, and Buckland believes it stymied her daughter’s development.

“There was a time we couldn't even look at the side effects (of the medication), it would be too stressful.”

A few months later, Asher was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy with limited treatment options. The diagnosis explained why the medication wasn’t working, Buckland said.

Medical cannabis was already on Buckland’s radar, she said. “As soon as she had seizures people started sending us links.”

Cannabidiol (CBD) products are a medicinal cannabis product that contains little-to-no psychoactive substances. They are typically available as capsules or oral liquid.

Medical cannabis has been legal in New Zealand since 2018, and the government's medical cannabis scheme came into force last April. The scheme allows health professionals to prescribe cannabis-based medicine.

The scheme was also meant to increase the availability and lower the cost of these products.

However, New Zealand’s regulatory benchmark for imported medicinal cannabis products is high, which has a knock-on effect on costs, said Dr Waseem Alzaher, founder of the Auckland-based Cannabis Clinic, where a team of doctors can prescribe medical cannabis products after a consultation.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Asher sings and dances, and brings energy and life into the room, says her mum Belinda Buckland.

“You've got to have high-quality products, but when you slap on licencing costs, high-quality requirements, that adds on more and more costs for suppliers.”

This means more people are turning to illegal and unregulated suppliers, like green fairies.

“There are people on the black market, but we would like to see more people access [medicinal cannabis] in a safe and legal manner].”

Buckland had already been giving Asher hemp oil, which she believed help with Asher’s aggression. Then, she discovered Charlotte’s Web CBD (cannabinoid, the active ingredient of the marijuana plant) oil, a medical cannabis strain developed in the US and named after Charlotte Figi, who also had Dravet Syndrome.

Supportive of Buckland's desire to look for new solutions, Asher’s neurologist wrote her out a script, Buckland said.

The effect was immediately noticeable, Buckland said. As well as fewer, shorter seizures, Asher is calmer.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Auckland-based dispensary the Cannabis Clinic says demand in Nelson for medical cannabis had more than doubled since September, and the clinic now had more than 700 patients across the top of the south.

“Teachers tell us she’s more present, now she's able to focus and concentrate. It’s the opposite to what people think cannabis does. It's calming her neurological activity to allow her to focus.”

However, the $200/month cost is an issue. As a family of eight – five children still live at home – the family have all made sacrifices for Asher’s medication, Buckland said.

For a while, they were eking out the medication, giving Asher as low a dose as possible. Donations they've received via a Givealittle page mean Asher is on the right level, for now.

The Auckland-based Cannabis Clinic's clinic administrator Claris Jones-White said demand in Nelson for medical cannabis had more than doubled since September, and the clinic now had more than 700 patients across the top of the south. Half of these were seeking help for chronic pain, she said.

This week, the government announced it would push the back the deadline for medical cannabis to meet New Zealand regulations by six months.

The previous deadline of March 31 risked a snag in the supply line for the New Zealand companies that import medical cannabis.

The extra six months gives a little breathing room for companies to jump through the loopholes. However, with the clinic’s list of patients growing every month, meeting demand was a constant worry, Jones-White said.

With New Zealand’s medical cannabis industry still in the research and development phase, all medical cannabis used in the country currently comes from overseas.

“Thousands more will come on the books but supply is an issue. The Ministry of Health is going to have to come to the party and certify more companies from overseas or look in their own backyard.”

Parents made up a significant portion of the enquiries the clinic dealt with, Jones-White said.

Nelson woman Rosie, who asked that her real name not be used due to her daughter’s severe anxiety, said the nine-year-old had been anxious as long as she could remember.

“She’s super intelligent, but catastrophises everything in life.”

The little girl had regular panic attacks, and separation anxiety so severe she wouldn’t go to play-dates or sleepovers at family members’ houses. School drop offs were fraught, Rosie said.

“She was like a totally coiled spring, anxious and reactive to everything.”

In December, she was prescribed CBD Isolate after a consultation with a psychologist. “Oh my goodness, the change has been incredible,” Rosie said.

The child began edging out of her comfort zone, and trying new things. On a hot day in summer, her parents watched as she jumped off a rock into a river.

“We were blown away, the change has been unbelievable.”

Now, she's on the maximum dose, which her mum hopes to taper off. Despite its efficacy, CBD is not a “golden pill”, she said.

“It’s not the be-all and end-all, but it’s given us a way to start. We are now at a place where we can implement some coping strategies now she’s relaxed enough to understand them.”

With two parents working, the $200 monthly spend on CBD was just about doable, she said.

“But I would do without, if I had to.”