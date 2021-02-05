Police search for driver after crash that injured scooter rider
A driver has fled the scene of a crash that injured a scooter rider in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Fitzgerald Ave, near the intersection with Hereford St, about 8.35am on Friday.
A police spokeswoman said early reports suggested a car and an electric scooter had collided.
She said the car involved left the scene and police were trying to find the driver.
A St John spokesman said the scooter rider was moderately injured in the crash.
She was taken to Christchurch Hospital.
Stuff