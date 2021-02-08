St John receives increased calls for mental health issues in Southland in 2020, year of the Covid-19 pandemic

Ambulances in the parking lot as St John staff wait for the next callout in Invercargill, Southland.

St John has reported an increase in the amount of emergency 111calls it received for patients with psychiatric issues, including suicide attempts, in 2020 - the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

St John in Southland took 543 emergency calls for mental health related issues, an increase of 46 from 2019 when there were 497 calls.

There was also an increase in overdose/ingestion/poisoning calls, with 814 last year compared to 688 in 2019.

Robin Eustace, of the St John southern territory, said the organisation was highlighting the mental health call increase as something that may need to be studied further.

There could be many reasons why more people were experiencing mental health problems but Eustace noted 2020 had been difficult for many, with job losses and additional financial and mental strain.

The mental health issues were among 20,090 emergency 111 alls to St John in Southland in 2020, fewer than 2019 when it received 20,330.

The most common call Southland St John received in 2020 was from referrals from a GP [6298], followed by falls/back injuries [3933], chest pain [3053], unconscious/passing out [2690] and breathing problems [2428].

Other calls included for assault/rape [476 compared to 453 in 2019], electrocution [16 compared to five in 2019], stab/gunshot wounds [35 compared to 31 in 2019], and burns/explosion [124 compared to 84 in 2019].

Andy Jackson/Stuff St John ambulance [file photo].

Other emergency 111 calls to St John in Southland in 2020 included for industrial machinery accidents [14], drowning/diving accidents [30], animal bites/attacks [47], choking [125], headaches [289], non-traumatic back pain [466], heart problems [625], traffic crashes [1248] and convulsions/fitting [1076].

Eustace said its staff were occasionally assaulted and abused during call-outs, but overall they received amazing support and respect from patients and members of the community.

Staff were trained to deal with challenging situations and times of extreme trauma.

The organisation had systems, alerts and supportive measures in place for staff, to ensure their security and wellbeing.

“Any abuse or assault against ambulance officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Eustace said.

Nationally, the total number of 111 calls received during 2020 was 550,000, similar to 2019.

St John reported once New Zealand moved out of lockdown and people were able to socialise freely again, alcohol-related incidents increased.

However, it reported New Zealanders also began to feel the impact of job losses and this, in addition to the general social, financial and mental strain associated with Covid-19, led to an increase in mental health call outs.

In December 2020 St John had its busiest December yet, responding to more than 1100 incidents in New Zealand per day. This escalation continues into 2021.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825