Abusive tenant Sharyn Shepherd has history of neighbourhood disputes

Sharyn Shepherd, formerly known as Hope Taylor, is alleged to have made life difficult for her neighbours in a block of flats in Templeton.

An abusive neighbour said to have poisoned the atmosphere in a friendly Templeton street was at the centre of another toxic neighbourhood dispute in 2007.

Sharyn Shepherd, also known as Hope Maree Taylor, has been allegedly harassing her neighbours in a row of pensioner flats in Templeton, on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Neighbours claim they have been abused by Shepherd, are frightened to sit outside and fear for their pets after two cats were found dead.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Tala Muliipu was in a long neighbourhood dispute with Hope Taylor in 2007.

Shepherd, who is in her early 60s, claims she is being harassed by her neighbours and is the victim of a witch-hunt.

Since Stuff’s first article on the Templeton dispute last week, further details of Shepherd’s past have emerged.

Between 2004 and 2007, she lived in Tobago Cres in Grenada North, a suburb of Wellington.

Relations with her neighbours, the Muliipu family, deteriorated quickly but neither would move from their Housing New Zealand (now known as Kāinga Ora) homes.

The dispute with the family, a couple with six sons, grew so heated that one of their supporters printed T-shirts saying “Grenada N’th the community with no hope”.

STUFF Kerry Black and Shirley say they're terrified of a neighbour who moved into their community housing complex late last year.

Allegations of animals disappearing, verbal abuse, intimidation and death threats flew back and forth, defying police efforts to quell the feud.

The television programme Neighbours From Hell featured the dispute and the Muliipus called a neighbourhood meeting to discuss the “urgent issue of Ms Taylor”.

The situation in Grenada North has several parallels to the ugly atmosphere in Templeton, including Shepherd’s fondness for electronically monitoring her property, accusations of killing animals, and upsets over parking.

Shepherd told Stuff she was studying criminology at Victoria University at the time of the Grenada North dispute and had to give up her studies.

“It was my last chance of having a career.”

Staff/Stuff Kerry Black, a tenant at a block of flats in Templeton, says Sharyn Shepherd has harassed her and other tenants.

She had been a good neighbour and was the victim in the Grenada North dispute, she said.

Shepherd, under the name Taylor, also appeared in the Westport District Court in 2019 on charges of theft and obtaining by deception, arising from what the court described as a crime spree in the North and South Islands.

Judge Michael Turner said Shepherd already had 439 dishonesty convictions.

The Muliipu family could not be reached for comment.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said police were monitoring the situation in Templeton and encouraged residents to report incidents so they could be documented.