Holidaymakers warned of delays after crashes on State Highway 2 in Wairarapa

Two crashes on a short stretch of State Highway 2 in Wairarpa are causing delays. (File photo)

Wellingtonian holidaymakers heading to the Wairarapa for the long weekend are being warned to brace for long delays on State Highway 2 after two crashes on a small stretch of road.

One crash was blocking the highway at Ahikouka on Friday afternoon and a second was reported nearby, between Greytown and Ahikouka.

Google Maps State Highway 2 near Ahikouka in South Wairarapa. (File photo)

A single vehicle had crashed on the road about 4.20pm, police said in a statement.

One person had sustained moderate injuries and a helicopter was responding.

READ MORE:

* State Highway 2 delays expected as contractors begin resurfacing work in Tararua

* Waitangi Day: Drivers warned to plan ahead and expect delays this long weekend



Waka Kotahi (the NZ Transport Agency) said both crashes were clear of the road by 6pm, but lanes had been temporarily changed and speed restrictions were in place as workers from a power company were repairing damaged cables on State Highway 2 at Greytown.

“Please continue to expect significant delays in both directions between Tauherenikau and Carterton,” the agency said in a tweet.