Two crashes reported on State Highway 2 in South Wairarapa, one blocking road
Bad news for Wellingtonians heading to the Wairarapa for the long weekend – a crash is blocking State Highway 2 at Ahikouka and a second incident has been reported nearby.
Police said in a statement a single vehicle had crashed on the road about 4.10pm on Friday.
One person had sustained moderate injuries and a helicopter was responding.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.
Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi (the NZ Transport Agency) said it had received reports of two separate crashes on State Highway 2 between Greytown and Ahikouka.
Drivers using the route were urged to take extra care while passing and to expect delays.
Stuff