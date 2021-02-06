Digger, vegetation and vehicle fires keep Tasman firefighters busy

Several fire crews across were kept busy with fires in the Tasman District on Friday and Saturday. (File photo)

A digger on fire in a forestry block, a vegetation fire sparked by a car and a burning vehicle are some of the recent jobs that have kept Tasman District firefighters busy.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson​ said in the early hours of Saturday morning, firefighters from the Upper Moutere Volunteer Fire Brigade were called out to a vehicle on fire on Sunrise Valley Rd, just before 3.30am.

They were able to extinguish the fire without any issues and it was not deemed suspicious.

On Friday, Murchison Volunteer Fire Brigade and Springs Junction Voluntary Rural Fire Force were called out to a digger on fire in a forestry block on Creighton Rd, Maruia, just before 10.30am.

READ MORE:

* Crews busy putting out fires across Tasman District

* New rural fire truck donated to Upper Moutere Volunteer Fire Brigade

* State Highway 6 closed after van fire on Takaka Hill



Firefighters and forestry workers extinguished the fire before it spread to the surrounding forest. Firefighters remained on scene until 2pm to ensure the

Earlier on Friday morning, the Richmond and Appleby volunteer fire brigades responded to a report of a paddock on fire in River Rd, Appleby.

On arrival, they found a 300 metre fenceline of vegetation was on fire. It was thought to have been started by a car. The fire was extinguished by 6am.