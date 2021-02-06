Body found in Canterbury river believed to be missing swimmer

Police National Dive Squad search the Waimakariri River north of Christchurch for a missing swimmer.

The body of a man – which police believe is Auckland swimmer Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini – has been found in the Waimakariri River, near Kairaki.

The 38-year-old went missing on Saturday January 31 after going for a swim near to Waimakariri Bridge, just north of Christchurch.

Police were called at around 6.45pm after his friends were unable to locate him.

An extensive search, involving members of the Police National Dive Squad, was carried out this week.

READ MORE:

* Police name swimmer missing for five days on Canterbury river

* Search for man who disappeared while swimming in Canterbury widens

* Police divers search for swimmer missing in Canterbury river



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police divers searched the Waimakariri River after the alarm was raised on Saturday January 30.

A police spokeswoman said formal identification is yet to have taken place but it is believed the body is that of Waretini.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.