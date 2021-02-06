Boat fire in Lyttelton Harbour, no injuries reported

People are believed to have jumped into the water for safety after a boat caught fire in Lyttelton Harbour.

The blaze broke out around 12.45pm on Saturday, close to Quail Island, and black smoke could be seen from across the harbour.

Fire crews and Royal New Zealand Coastguard attended but no one is believed to have been injured.

Charlie Mitchell/Stuff The alarm was raised around 12.45pm. No injures have been reported.

Charlie Mitchell/Stuff A boat caught on fire on Quail Island in Lyttelton Harbour.

A mayday distress call was made but the boat's emergency beacon was not activated.

The events were witnessed by Church Bay resident Graeme McColl who said the boat appeared to be “quite a large runabout, with a cabin”.

“We looked out and saw this plume of smoke and immediately got the binoculars,” he said.

“It was smoking and in flames. There was black smoke for ages, so there must have been a lot of fuel on board.

“Quite a few jet skis and little boats were circling to keep an eye on it, but not too close because it was pretty dangerous at that stage.”

