Child in stable condition after two-car crash in Atawhai, near Nelson
A child injured in a two-car crash at Atawhai, north of Nelson, is now in a stable condition in hospital.
The child was one of four injured in the crash on State Highway 6 on Thursday.
A police spokeswoman said the crash happened just before 10pm at the intersection of Atawhai Drive and Bayview Rd.
A Nelson Marlborough Health spokesman said two other patients from the crash had been discharged while the child had been admitted to the paediatric ward and was in a stable condition.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said two patients had been taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries.
Another two people had minor injuries as a result of the crash.
In another crash on Friday afternoon, a person was hit by a car on Vanguard St, near the intersection with Alfred St.
The patient was taken to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.
