Child in stable condition after two-car crash in Atawhai, near Nelson

The injured child is in Nelson Hospital. (File photo)

A child injured in a two-car crash at Atawhai, north of Nelson, is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The child was one of four injured in the crash on State Highway 6 on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened just before 10pm at the intersection of Atawhai Drive and Bayview Rd.

A Nelson Marlborough Health spokesman said two other patients from the crash had been discharged while the child had been admitted to the paediatric ward and was in a stable condition.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell​​ said two patients had been taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries.

Another two people had minor injuries as a result of the crash.

In another crash on Friday afternoon, a person was hit by a car on Vanguard St, near the intersection with Alfred St.

The patient was taken to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.