Gore District Council staff want extra $277k for rubbish issues

The Gore District Council has a big shortfall in its waste services budget. [File photo]

A shortfall of hundreds of thousand of dollars in the Gore District Council’s waste budget has opened as more waste is being collected, and levy and transport costs also climb.

The council has a shortfall of $288,949.31 in its waste budget for the rest of the financial year on March 31.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, staff will recommend councillors agree to increase the budget by $277,000.

A report by council transport manager, Peter Standring, says the overspend came about because of a $36,400 general maintenance cost to prepare for glass collection, council’s final payment to Southland disAbility Enterprises, and a rise in the total amount of waste, the waste levy, transport charges and the cost of kerbside collection.

READ MORE:

* Council defends public concerns around transfer station costs

* Waste disposal levies could jump 500pc in Marlborough under new 'guilt tax'

* Council to pay government more than $900k in carbon credits



Currently, once a month the council empties one yellow bin and three red bins from each house.

However, the yellow bin is for glass.

The council stopped recycling after June 2020, saying at the time there were no overseas markets for plastic and mixed paper, and to stockpile them above ground was not desirable from an environmental perspective.

The council elected not to renew its recycling processing contract with SdE. Standring says in the report the final payment was $23,757.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks, whose council stopped recycling in mid-2020.

The council does offer free green-waste dumping, but Standring’s report says questions have been raised about the abuse of this service by a few residents/contractors.

There are multiple factors putting on pressure on the council.

The weight of kerbside waste has increased over the past twelve months by 23 per cent, to 230 tonnes a month, Standring says.

Un-compacted waste is thought to be a factor in a truck overturning, he says in the report.

As a result, there has been a weight reduction in the allowable loads, which increases the tonnage rate to transport material to landfill from $20 per tonne to $30.

About 707 tonnes of waste is generated in the district per month.

The waste levy has risen from $121 per tonne to $132, and is expected to still increase, he says.

If councillors sign-off on the extra budget money, it would be funded from an appropriate provision in the council’s 2021-2031 long term plan.

Staff also recommend councillors authorise the infrastructure general manager to discuss and negotiate with the contractor, Bond Contracts, about possible refinements to the waste service going forward.