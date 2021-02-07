Fright and flight at shark's frequent visits to Tōtaranui Beach

A shark, thought to be a bronze whaler, swimming in the shallows at Tōtaranui in the Abel Tasman National Park.

A shark has been seen so frequently at a popular beach in the Abel Tasman National Park that it has been given a nickname.

However, its almost daily appearances are still causing a stir at Tōtaranui beach.

Laurel Ketel​, who is staying at the popular campground with her family, said when the shark was spotted on Sunday afternoon, parents were screaming at their kids to get out of the water.

It was around five metres from the children before they realised the adults were yelling, "shark!".

Sightings of the shark, which is thought to be a bronze whaler, had become so frequent it had been nicknamed Brutus, she said.

Ketel said everyone ran along the beach, following the shark as it swam along the shoreline, before turning around to follow it all the way back.

Laurel Ketel/Supplied Beachgoers at Totaranui followed a shark, believed to be a bronze whaler, from shore as it swam up and down the beach.

It was common around 3pm each day to see the shark swim up and down the length of the beach.

Sandy Edwards​ from Nelson was shaking badly after entering the water and coming within two metres of the shark a few meters off shore on Sunday afternoon.

She had earlier asked others on the beach to keep an eye on the water while she went for a swim but after she got in, the shark appeared to head straight for her.

Edwards said it wouldn't put her off swimming, but was a very frightening experience.

Laurel Ketel/Supplied A shark, believed to be a bronze whaler, can just be seen in the centre of this photo, taken at Totaranui Beach in the Abel Tasman.

She had been holidaying at Tōtaranui since she was a child and said she hadn't seen a shark there in decades.

A free diver who said he had been diving since 1980, he has seen a huge increase in sharks in the last five years but said it was unusual to see them swimming near the beach.

Last month, a shark at nearby Whariwharangi Beach sent swimmers hurrying from the water when it was seen cruising near the shore.

While some fishermen believe the number of sharks in New Zealand waters are increasing, DOC marine technical advisor Clinton Duffy​ has said there was nothing to indicate a population boom and the number of recent shark sightings is "very typical".