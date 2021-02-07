Armed Offenders Squad execute search warrant at Invercargill house

The Armed Offenders Squad has been called to a house on Lorn St, Invercargill.

AOS could be seen on the street about 6pm on Sunday.

It is understood a search warrant was executed at the house due to a gun being produced at the Glengarry Tavern on Saturday night.

Several men have been taken into custody.

Gangs were believed to be involved.

An officer was heard outside the address using a loudspeaker and telling those in the house to make themselves known.

Yelling could be heard coming from inside the house.

About 6.25pm, AOS members, at least one of whom had a gun trained on the house, dispersed from the street.

It was understood police and squad members then began executing the search warrant inside the house.

They were still there at 7pm.

A police spokeswoman said police are executing a search warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation.