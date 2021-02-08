Students 'locked out' of Whakatāne school for three weeks after fire destroyed entire block

Apanui School principal Simon Akroyd talks about losing its biggest classroom after the fire.

Students and teachers will be “locked out” of a Whakatāne primary school for three weeks after a fire ripped through its entire A Block on Saturday morning.

Four crews were called to the fire at Apanui School on McAlister St at 2am where the two-storey building was well alight.

It’s understood flames stretched as high as eight meters into the sky.

Supplied The A Block at Apanui School was well ablaze by the time fire crews arrived.

The school lost all of A Block, including eight classrooms, toilets, a temporary staffroom and the leaky building repairs. No-one was injured in the blaze.

Students had only been back at school for two days.

Now, its 410 students and 35 staff will be moving the classrooms to the popular community facility, the War Memorial Hall located at Rex Morpeth Park on Short St.

According to a social media post, everyone has “been locked out of the school grounds for up to three weeks” to allow for the investigation to be completed, services reinstalled and the site cleared in preparation for the school’s return.

supplied A fire burnt eight classrooms, toilets and temporary staffroom on Saturday morning.

“Apanui School will be based at the War Memorial Hall for the next three weeks,” the post read.

The school will be closed to children on Tuesday, February 9 to enable staff to meet and plan the way ahead.

“All children are to attend from Wednesday morning ... all teachers will be there ... no-one is to go to the school.

“Our management team have been putting together a programme for the first couple of weeks with a range of exciting activities both at the War Memorial Hall and at other venues around town.”

The school promised to keep parents and students updated but reiterated there was a lot they still don’t know.

A fire and emergency spokesperson was unable to provide any further details into the cause of the fire, saying the investigation is “still ongoing at this stage”.

“We don’t have a timeframe for when it will be complete as these investigations do take some time.”

The blaze has left the school community and the district in shock and disbelief.

Hundreds of people continue to respond to photos on the school’s Facebook page.

Schools across the district sent their “prayers and love”, while others aknowledged the loss, saying: “absolutely devastating news to wake up to this morning” and “many tears in our house”.

It’s not the first time the school has been damaged by a fire. In November 2019 teenagers deliberately set fire the school’s playground.