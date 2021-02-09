Invercargill businessman behind purchase of former Invercargill Railway Station

The Invercargill Railway Station has been purchased by HWR Property. Scott O’Donnell, the man behind the Invercargill CBD rebuild, is a director of HWR Property.

HWR Property, of which O’Donnell is a director, has purchased the former railway station on Leven St off the YMCA.

The site, including land to the north and south of the building, is about 3500sqm.

The purchase was a “punt”, O’Donnell said.

“I think it’s one of those key strategic assets we need to do something with, I don’t know what ... we have got no need for it, or use for it, yet.”

The 1970s concrete building was structurally strong, though it needed some spouting and roofing work done, he said.

Terms were agreed with the YMCA before Christmas and the sale would go through in March.

Business was about taking punts, O’Donnell said.

“You buy something and see what the market does over time, and see what you can use it for. I haven’t got a use for it right now but it’s a decent asset.”

O’Donnell is also the man behind the Invercargill CBD rebuild.

YMCA Southland chief executive Vanessa Hughey said it relocated its education and youth services team from the former railway station building to its other YMCA site in Invercargill, in Tay St, about seven months ago.

Prior to that, the YMCA had operated out of the old railway station for about 25 years.

“It’s a beautiful old building but when it came to running our programmes out of there, it wasn’t fit for purpose for the YMCA.

“So we decided we were going to relocate our education programmes to Tay St ... which is a nicer environment for young people to learn.”

The YMCA team was now all under the same roof in Tay St, she said.