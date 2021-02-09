Confirmed: Eden Park can host six concerts a year after 'widespread support'

Stuff survey finds most Eden Park neighbours are in favour of more concerts. First published May 2019

Concerts at New Zealand’s largest stadium can now officially be held after no appeals were lodged to fight the decision.

The decision, made by a panel of independent commissioners, means up to six concerts a year can be held at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday, and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and timing.

The decision follows a hearing in November which attracted 3100 submissions – 2966 in support of the proposal, 10 neutral, and 180 against.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Auckland’s Eden Park will now be able to host up to six concerts a year.

Those against the decision had the chance to lodge an appeal up until February 5, but none were received, Eden Park said.

Chief executive Nick Sautner said the confirmation was a celebration for all Kiwis and a “true triumph” of unity.

“Our team has been inundated with messages of congratulations from neighbours and nearby businesses who are excited to welcome new business into the area, even more so following a challenging year.

“We’re pleased to also have ongoing support from our partners Auckland Rugby and Auckland Cricket. This is a historic moment for Eden Park, and we look forward to continuing to serve our local and wider community.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Members of Six60, who supported Eden Park’s bid to host concerts, attended the hearing in Auckland.

Sautner said the park had received “widespread support” and a number of artists and promoters had been waiting to announce shows at the stadium.

The venue was also working with international promoters to secure overseas artists.

“There’s no doubt that music, and the arts, shape communities and provide extensive employment, social, cultural and tourism benefits.

“This significant milestone will allow Eden Park to meet its commitment of delivering inclusive and diverse events for the city, and country, through concerts.”

Six60, the first New Zealand group to sell out Western Springs, were in support and had been pushing for concerts to be held at Eden Park.

Lead singer Matiu Walters previously told Stuff they wanted to see concerts “get over the line”.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Former prime minister Helen Clark makes her presentation to a planning hearing over Eden Park's bid to have the right to stage up to six concerts a year.

Former prime minister Helen Clark was a leading opponent of the proposal.

Clark told the hearing that concerts at Eden Park stadium would “represent a home invasion of noise”.

Nearly 80 per cent of people living around Eden Park supported the stadium's ambition to stage night concerts, according to a survey conducted by Stuff in May 2019.

Only 14 per cent of residents opposed the stadium being allowed to stage up to six concerts a year, without having to go through a full planning approval for each one.

Eden Park said the decision to allow concerts would help generate new revenue fo the stadium.