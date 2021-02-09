Man charged over double fatal crash near Invercargill pleads guilty

Wilson Prasidh Narayan has pleaded guilty in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday, in relation to driving charges in which two people died in a four vehicle crash at Makarewa, near Invercargill on September 2, 2020.

A Southland man who caused a double fatal crash near Invercargill in September 2020 went on to crash into a parked car in a separate incident the following month, court documents show.

He has been unable to drive since the second crash.

Wilson Prasidh Narayan, 46, has on Tuesday pleaded guilty to five driving charges in relation to a September 2 car crash which claimed the lives of Matthew Harris, 23, and his infant daughter Ruby Harris near Makarewa, on the outskirts of Invercargill.

The charges were: Two of careless driving causing death, two of careless driving causing injury, and one of careless driving.

And he pleaded guilty to a sixth charge of careless driving for the separate October 16 crash, in which he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the back of a parked vehicle on Tweed St, Invercargill, before hitting another two parked vehicles. He told police at the scene he may have fallen asleep after nightshift.

Narayan, who appeared before Judge Russell Walker in the Invercargill District Court, was remanded until March 6 for sentencing for both crashes.

The double fatal crash in September was caused when Nayaran, driving a Ford Ranger and towing a trailer, drifted across the centreline on a straight stretch of State Highway 6 in clear conditions, while heading towards Winton, at 3.55pm.

With three vehicles approaching from the opposite direction, Nayaran’s vehicle collided with the first vehicle, a Toyota Rav, which had taken evasive action.

Nayaran’s vehicle then collided with a second vehicle, a Mazda.

The Mazda became airborne and a third vehicle, another Mazda, collided with it, resulting in the deaths of Harris and his infant daughter who were in the back seat of the second Mazda.

Narayan, who extracted himself from his vehicle which ended up on the roadside, sustained a fractured sternum.

He told police he could not recall the crash and accepted his vehicle had crossed the centre line, but could not explain why. He suggested he may have had a blackout prior to the crash, and expressed genuine remorse.