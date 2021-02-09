Search and rescue operation underway after clothing left on Wellington beach

Socks, a T-shirt and running shoes were left at Hataitai Beach on Monday night. Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about who owns the items.

A search and rescue operation is underway after clothing was found on the beach near Evans Bay Parade on Monday night.

Police are hoping members of the public may be able to identify the owner of clothing, left on Hataitai Beach about 9pm, and are hoping to confirm the person who left the clothes is safe.

“A male wearing a pair of black shorts was seen entering the water around the same time the clothing was left on the beach. However, police do not know whether he is connected,” a spokesperson said.

The clothing items are a faded black t shirt, green and orange Nike running shoes, and a pair of green and white ankle socks.