'I want to see people with Down Syndrome treated as people', say parents remembering their son

Heather Farndale son Matthew had Down syndrome and died in January. She wants people to look past conditions to the person and says Matthew lived a full life.

The table in Heather and Allan Farndale’s living room is scattered with photos of their son.

They show that Matthew, who died in early January at 50, lived a full life. He’d attended school, held down jobs, kept sheep, developed close relationships, won medals and conquered fears.

“He could drive a car, ride a horse, you name it,” Heather said.

But many people, when they looked at Matthew, simply saw a person with Down Syndrome, she said.

“I want to see people with Down Syndrome treated as people.”

When Matthew was born in 1970, it was clear he wasn’t well. His first few hours were filled with examinations. Unable to swallow, he was tube fed, and doctors told Heather her new baby would have to go into an institution.

Farndale family Thanks to his parents' efforts, Matthew lived a life full of rich experiences.

“I was told I couldn’t take him. I ... said, ‘look here, I’m a registered nurse, he's coming home’.”

For the first month, she fed him with a spoon, waiting for him to die as the professionals had predicted, she said.

But under her care, Matthew thrived. Heather began contacting medical professionals for advice, and developed methods to teach her son new skills.

Farndale family/Supplied Matthew conquered his fear of caving during an outdoor education course.

The couple treated Matthew the same as his two siblings, giving him as many opportunities as possible.

Horse riding lessons to help develop balance and muscle strength led to a trip to the Special Olympics, where Matthew became the first Kiwi athlete to win a silver medal in the equestrian event.

Matthew didn’t want to be seen as different. At Riding for the Disabled, he would pitch in with chores, preferring to volunteer than be seen as disabled, Heather said.

After his first day in seventh form at Motueka High School, at 19, he returned home and thumped the table emphatically, Heather said.

Farndale family/Supplied From an early age, Matthew loved to dress up.

“He said, ‘praise God, now I’m a real human being’, because he’d wanted to go to school like his siblings.”

Six years ago, Matthew developed Alzheimer’s disease. On January 2, after 10 days in hospital, he slipped away, his mum by his side.

“The night before he died, he said, ‘when’s Jesus coming to get me?’”, Heather said. “I said, ‘soon, Buddy, as soon as he has a place ready for you he’ll come’.”

The couple is adjusting to life without their son.

“We’re 79, approaching 80, and we have freedom now,” Allan said. “But we have our moments. There’s something missing after 50 years.”

“At Matthew’s funeral I learned you could go through massive grief and joy at the same time,” Heather said.

They’re left with a wealth of memories: Matthew scuba diving, spontaneously buying flowers for people, dressing up, making them laugh.

And they want to tell the world about the potential and beauty of people with Down Syndrome, Heather said.

“I want to see people with Down Syndrome live the life they are entitled to.”