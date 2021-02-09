Myanmar coup: Protesters take to Wellington streets to demand return to democracy

Close to 100 people marched through Wellington to oppose the military takeover of Myanmar and demand the release of the country’s leader.

People from the Myanmar communities of Hamilton, Auckland and the South Island protested outside of parliament before moving to the UN Human Rights Council office on Boulcott Street on Tuesday.

The country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her National League for Democracy party, are under house arrest in Myanmar where the military has imposed an internet blackout and news channels have been taken off-air.

Aro Valley man Thomas Aulg, who has lived in New Zealand for 12 years, said he wanted his home country to return to democracy.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tin Zaw Moe, organiser of Wellington protest, gets the crowd chanting outside of Parliament.

“They [the miltary] need to release their power immediately and release our leader,” he said.

Protest spokesman Tin Aung Kyaw had travelled from Auckland for the protest.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Close to 100 protestors moved through Wellington today to oppose the military takeover of Myanmar.

“We want the international community to support the government to support people and get democracy back,” he said.